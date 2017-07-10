× Music: It’s good for the soul and patients who are healing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve heard the old saying music is good for the soul.

Now one local hospital is using it to help their patients heal.

In January, Methodist Germantown Hospital began a music therapy program where local musicians play in the hallways, the lobby and even in the patients’ rooms.

Studies suggests music therapy not only helps patients, but their family members and even hospital staff as well.

Patients said the music definitely makes them feel better.

“I loved it . I`m a firm believer in music. I played the piano and organ for many years of my life and I believe it`s a holistic approach to healing because music touches your soul. Some places medicine can`t go music can go,” said Kathy Tuberville.

“It helps to calms them down and reduces levels of stress and anxiety,” said Dr. Joseph Sturdivant. “It may even help decrease the levels of the stress hormone cordezal which can help improve healing and wound care.”

The music therapy program was made possible by a $12,000 grant from the Methodist Women’s Auxiliary.

The hospital is looking for additional funds to continue the program.