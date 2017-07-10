× MLGW extends business hours after weekend glitch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is extending its business hours after a computer glitch and social media rumor caused thousands of people to show up at kiosks across the city over the weekend.

There was a rumor the Memphis Grizzlies player Zach Randolph had donated $1 million to help pay people’s bills.

They were told all they had to do was pay a small percentage of the bill and the rest would be taken care of by the NBA star.

Randolph and MLGW both tweeted the rumors were not true, but that didn’t stop people from lining up at kiosks across the city.

MLGW said the kiosks were displaying inaccurate account information.

If you still have questions about the mix up, MLGW’s offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

MLGW offices locations:

245 South Main Street

2935 Lamar Avenue

1111 East Shelby Drive

2424 Summer Avenue

5131 Navy Road