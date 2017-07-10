× Memphis to host 2019 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FedEx Forum in Memphis will be welcoming thousands of sports fans when it hosts the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.

Commissioner Mike Aresco announced the decision Monday, saying their last visit turned out to be “a first-class weekend.”

“This is a great basketball town that supports and appreciates the sport. I am certain that we will enjoy another terrific and competitive event in 2019.”

The FedEx Forum played host to the tournament back in 2014, welcoming 15,000 basketball fans who all needed a places to stay and food to eat.

“We’re in a sold out situation. The hotels are filled from one end to another and it’s about $15 million to the local economy. We are very blessed and fortunate that Memphis was chosen,” said Kevin Kane, the president and CEO of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In 2019, all 12 conference schools will participate in the four day tournament with four first-round games, four quarterfinal games, two semifinals and the championship game.

The tournament will be held March 14 though March 17.

Ticket information has not been released.