× Man pulls gun on woman at Cordova grocery store

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Things got heated in a Kroger parking lot Saturday morning when a man pulled a gun on a woman after she complained about his driving.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the store in the 9000 block of Highway 64.

“That’s really scary,” said Hannah Hunt, who shops at the store frequently. “I’ve always thought of this as a really safe area, so that really surprises me.”

The victim, who declined to speak with WREG, told police the confrontation started when she rolled down her window to tell the man he had almost struck her car.

She said he reacted by shouting obscenities at her and pulling out a black handgun.

“It’s hard to put into words when you move into an area like this and then stuff like that starts happening. It’s kind of disconcerting,” said shopper Pete Mendillo.

All the while the suspect was waving the gun around, the victim told police he was asking her if she had a problem.

When she tried to leave, he stood behind her car with his weapon drawn.

“It’s crazy. You gotta have something on you or something, I guess, at all times,” said another shopper.

The victim did eventually manage to get away and even snapped a photo of the man’s truck — a maroon-colored Chevy Silverado.

A representative for Kroger told us they weren’t aware of this incident until WREG informed them but said that security is always a top priority for them.

WREG asked a Memphis Police Department spokesman if MPD had arrested the suspect. He said they would have to check with their investigators Tuesday.