× Juvenile arrested in Oxford for stealing wallet, grilled cheese

OXFORD, Miss. — It’s hard to resist a delicious grilled cheese sandwich. This robber ran off with one.

Officers responded to the strong-armed robbery around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 1700 block of University Avenue, about a mile from the Ole Miss campus.

The victim told Oxford Police the suspect took her Louis Vuitton wallet and grilled cheese sandwich. She wasn’t hurt, police said.

A few hours later, a detective found a juvenile matching the victim’s description and arrested him.

Police are still investigating and want anyone with information to call OPD at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.