× Getaway driver in 2012 Orange Mound murder pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the 2012 murder and robbery of an Orange Mound man.

Investigators said Sirita Tolbert was the getaway driver when 33-year-old Billy Webb Jr. was murdered in the 1000 block of Bradley Street.

The victim and a witness were sitting in a parked car when an unidentified man jumped in and demanded cash.

The suspect shot Webb before running back to a black Mercedes.

Tolbert was the driver of that car, police said.

They also said she knew the victim and had planned the robbery.

Tolbert pleaded guilty to facilitation to first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery charges.

The person who pulled the trigger, killing Webb has yet to be identified.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.