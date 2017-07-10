Four men eligible for immunity in Bobo murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNAH, Tenn. -- State and federal authorities have provided notice of immunity for four men involved in the Holly Bobo murder case, according to court documents filed in Hardin County.

One of the men, Jason Autry, is also a suspect in Bobo's death and faces charges including murder and rape.

Court documents showed federal authorities have promised immunity to Autry, but state prosecutors have only promised to possibly reduce his charges pending his cooperation in his co-defendant Zach Adams' trial.

State prosecutors asked for immunity for three other men, including Victor Dinsmore, Michael Alexander and Jason Kilzer. Federal authorities also asked for immunity for Dinsmore.

“The family was not knowledgeable beforehand on who would receive the immunity,” said Rickey Alexander, a Bobo family friend. “I can only imagine the gut-wrenching slap in the face that has to feel like.”

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation background check revealed Dinsmore, Michael Alexander and Kilzer all have extensive criminal backgrounds. Dinsmore's rap sheet included charges of fraud and being a fugitive of the law; Alexander's included charges of burglary, evading arrest and drug possession; and Kilzer's included charges of aggravated burglary, theft of property and assault.

Rickey Alexander said the Bobo family had heard rumors regarding the men's involvement.

“Now that all this is coming out it’s like we need to go back, look at things, re-evaluate stuff and figure out what these guys’ roles are,” he said.

New court filings also shed light on the reason the trial was delayed: a new gun discovered in an undisclosed location in May.

Documents showed the weapon was an Arminius model HW5 32-caliber S&W Long Revolver. The defense wrote the state would introduce it in trial as the murder weapon.

"The gun coming out caught every single person off guard. We didn’t have any idea this was coming out,” Rickey Alexander said.

Paperwork also conveyed the difficult task ahead for defense attorneys in selecting a jury.

"Almost all of the qualified jurors, 97.1 percent, heard or discussed the case," defense attorneys wrote.

Defense attorneys requested the judge move the trial away from Hardin County due to excessive local exposure.

The trial of Zachary Adams is scheduled to start September 11 at the Hardin County courthouse in Savannah.