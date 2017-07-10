Father charged in 3-year-old son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of a 3-year-old shot in Whitehaven has been charged in his death, and investigators say his story of an accidental shooting doesn't match the evidence.

Cortez Wilkerson, 25, was in court Monday, charged with reckless homicide, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony weapon possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. His case was reset to July 17 and bond has been set at $100,000. His attorney is Leslie Ballin.

Wilkerson's son, Cash Wilkerson, died at LeBonheur Children's Hospital after police responded to a shooting call Saturday in the 3600 block of Duchess Drive. They found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head and his father applying pressure to the injury.

Cortez Wilkerson told officers that he awoke to the sound of a gunshot and opened his eyes to see his son in his lap with a gunshot wound. His son, he told investigators, had found his gun and shot himself accidentally.

But investigators said in an affidavit that "the physical evidence on the scene did not match the account of events given by Cortez Wilkerson."

Drug paraphernalia and a .40-caliber pistol were found during a search, investigators said.

Family members said over the weekend that the shooting was accidental.