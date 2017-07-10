× Crash shuts down eastbound lanes on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic was stopped on I-40 East going over the Hernando de Soto Bridge after a crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, multiple vehicles crashed on the bridge.

The road was completely closed on the eastbound side, but the left lane has now reopened.

Eastbound traffic was backed up past Mound City Road in West Memphis. Traffic is still very heavy as the miles of vehicles slowly pass through the one open lane.