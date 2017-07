× Baby left inside shed that caught on fire in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A baby was severely burned after being left alone inside a shed that caught on fire in Olive Branch, police said.

The baby was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but will possibly be flown to the burn center at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

Police said the family was living inside the shed.

WREG is headed to the scene of the fire to learn more information.