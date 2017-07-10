× 5 dead after military plane crashes in LeFlore County, Mississippi

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. — A military plane has crashed in Mississippi, and WREG has confirmed there are fatalities.

A law enforcement officer on the scene said the plane, a C-130, was carrying eight people.

It crashed in a field near County Road 237 and Highway 82, which is near the LeFlore County/Sunflower County line.

Five people have been confirmed dead, the officer said, but they’re still trying to account for all the crew members.

WLBT reported the plane was coming from Memphis, but we have not confirmed that at this time. Tennessee National Guard spokesman Randy Harris said the plane didn’t stop at the National Guard base in Memphis, but it may have stopped at a different airport.

We’re working to learn more information.