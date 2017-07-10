Man indicted in Millington double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Millington man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings deaths last summer of two women who were his next-door neighbors.

Michael Cullum, 47, also was indicted on two counts of murder in the perpetration of a theft, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a news release. He is being held without bond.

Cullum was arrested in connection with the slayings in August.

The victims, Rhonda Bishop-Dukes, 49, and Brenda Dukes, 47, were found dead on June 6 last year in the master bedroom of the home they shared in the 9400 block of Matthews Road off of U.S. Highway 51 on the north side of Millington. Both had been shot in the head.

Witnesses said Cullum told them he had shot and killed the women and then left their residence, but returned when he realized no one had heard the gunshots. He told the witnesses that he took Lortab pills from the women’s residence and then left again.

Cullum had also been implicated in the July 2016 slayings of 66-year-old Robert Bailey and 41-year-old Tammie Bailey in the Tipton County community of Drummonds.