Alabama officials report 3 cases of flesh-eating bacteria

MOBILE, Ala. — Mobile County health officials are confirming three cases of flesh-eating bacteria, or “vibrio vulnificus,” in the county.

Barbara Gibbs, who oversees the Infectious Disease and Control Department with the county health department, says one case was from an individual who consumed raw oysters in another state. The other two, she says, were due to exposing open wounds in area waters.

WALA-TV reports the latter two cases happened during June — one in the Mississippi Sound and the other on Dauphin Island.

Health officials say all three cases are considered mild.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says they’re working with Mississippi health officials to further investigate the case that involved a Mississippi woman who was fishing off Fairhope Pier.