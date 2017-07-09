× 2 in critical condition after fight turns into shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are in critical condition after a fight led to gunfire.

Officers arrived at the scene at the Twin Oaks Townhomes on Bankside Drive around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a victim who had been shot in or near the abdomen. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the second shooting victim showed up at Delta Medical and was then transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Both victims told police they were shot after they had a fight earlier.

Police have not made any arrests yet and are still investigating.