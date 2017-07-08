Police: Brother kills brother after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Holly Springs Police are working on a homicide that happened in the 100 block of Wright St.

According to the Sheriff Department 39-year-old William Wells and the suspect were brothers.

The suspect turned himself in to the Holly Springs Sheriff Department Saturday Morning.

Police told WREG one brother pulled a gun and shot the other one twice in the head after an argument several weeks ago.

The Sheriff Department said the body was in the house for three weeks.

Police have not released the brother’s name.

Police were seen entering the building using hazmat suits.

Check back for updates.