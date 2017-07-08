× Grizzlies open summer league play minus Rabb, but with a victory

LAS VEGAS, Nev-The Memphis Grizzlies opened play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday with a 91-88 win over the Washington Wizards. Second year guard Wayne Selden led the Grizzlies with 28 points including a game-winning jumper with two seconds left to play.

Grizzlies rookie forward Ivan Rabb will miss the first three summer league games as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. The Grizzlies said Saturday that Rabb would be re-evaluated and the team would update his situation after the first three games.

Rabb, a 6-foot-10 forward from California, sprained his ankle during a pre-draft workout.

Memphis obtained Rabb for a future second-round pick after the Orlando Magic selected him in the second round. Rabb was the 35th overall draft pick.

The 20-year-old Rabb played 31 games for California as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1 block.