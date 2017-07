MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Holly Springs Police are working on a homicide that happened in the 100 block of Wright St.

A WREG viewer tells us that police said a man turned himself in Saturday morning for allegedly killing his brother.

The police told her he allegedly killed his brother three weeks ago and that the body has been in the house since then.

Police were seen entering the building using hazmat suits.

