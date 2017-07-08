× 2-year-old dies after drowning in neighbor’s pool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —According to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office the 2-year-old died Saturday morning.

Police say this happened in the 70 block of Austin Store Rd on Friday July 7.

TCSO said the toddler was staying with his grandparents when he left their home undetected.

The Sheriff’s Office reported grandparents went searching after they realized the toddler was missing.

Police say an 11-year-old cousin located the toddler floating in the neighbor’s pool.

The grandfather told police he immediately got the toddler out of the pool and returned to his residence were a neighbor performed CPR until the Covington Fire Department arrived.

The toddler taken to the hospital were he died early Saturday morning.

“This is certainly a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with this family and their neighborhood” said Sheriff J.T. Chumley.