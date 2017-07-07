West Memphis shooting kills man, wounds mother

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A shooting at a home Wednesday left a man dead and his mother injured, West Memphis police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of North 28th Street at 11:50 p.m. Someone there said two people had been shot.

Desmond Davis, 25, had been shot in the neck and taken to Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle. His mother had been shot in the arm.

Davis died when he reached the hospital.

Police said they have no suspects they can release at this point but say it is an active investigation.

On July 3, there was a drive-by shooting at the same house, but it is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

Davis’ death marks the fourth homicide this year in West Memphis.