WALNUT, Miss. — The bodies of two people found dead in a Mississippi home are being sent for autopsies.

WTVA-TV reports the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a house Thursday morning near Walnut. Their identities have not been released.

Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister says the case is being treated as a homicide.

Further details haven’t been released.