MEMPHIS, Tenn —Police say a man has been shot after he reportedly attacked a store clerk.

Police say an armed man entered a gas station on the 600 block of Highland St and began hitting the clerk.

According to police the store clerk fired shots at the suspect and hit him.

Police say the suspect fled the business but was found on the corner of Southern and Highland.

He was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

