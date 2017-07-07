Police say they are desperate for more information in 2yo Laylah Washington’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police say they've already reached a dead-end in their search for whoever killed two-year-old Laylah Washington.

Investigators told WREG they're extremely frustrated no one is coming forward with information, and even surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle is not enough to produce a lead.

It's been more than three weeks since the little girl was shot during apparent road rage in Hickory Hill last month.

She died in the hospital days later.

Her killer walks free today.

"You've got to be a monster, you don't have any conscience, or you just a cold-hearted killer," said Laylah's mother, Leslie Washington.

She wants to know why no one is coming forward and how someone could harbor men so ruthless. Police are asking the same thing.

"If there is someone out there harboring these guys, I can assure at some point, someone from the Memphis police department or law enforcement in this city are going to come knocking on your door," said Major Darren Goods. "It's exceptionally frustrating that we are not getting the assistance from the citizens."

He said this is one of the most senseless crimes he's ever seen.

"You would think a two-year-old innocent child, with her entire life ahead of her, someone would be so outraged that the phones would be blowing up," said Goods.

Police said they're taking this crime personally. They're working around the clock to solve it.

Community activist Stevie Moore said it's time people speak up.

"Don't point the finger if you're not pointing one back at yourself," he said. "We don't say nothing. We lock ourselves in our prisons at home."

Laylah was barely old enough to walk. She was full of laughter and love. A child now lost to senseless violence in this city.

Police said if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can remain anonymous.