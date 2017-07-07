× Police: Memphis baby kidnapped after mother leaves keys in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a car with a child inside.

A witness told WREG the entire thing happened as the mother was dropping something off at her home on North Dunlap Street Friday morning.

The three-year-old baby was asleep so the woman reportedly pulled her Dodge Dart into the driveway and walked up to the porch.

She was just feet away when the suspect jumped into the car and took off.

Three minutes later, the baby was discovered unharmed about a mile away on Leath Street.

The suspect was nowhere to be found.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Police said it’s unclear if the mother will be cited.