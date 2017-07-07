× Nearly 700 pounds of marijuana was seized by Tennessee Highway Patrol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Highway Patrol showed off trash bags filled with Marijuana after finding them in a traffic stop on Sunday, July 2.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that was towing another car in Dickson County.

Troopers said they noticed signs of nervousness and stress from the driver Jorge Gusman.

While troopers were checking the cars VIN number, Gusman tried to flee.

Troopers were able to catch Gusman and arrest him for the traffic violation and for fleeing the scene.

After receiving verbal consent by the drive troopers searched the vehicle.

They found 28-bales of pot, weighing nearly 700 pounds of marijuana.

Troopers seized the drugs and cars.

Gusman is being held in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.