Mother of teen charged in IHOP parking lot murder indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a teen charged with first-degree murder has been indicted on charges herself.

The District Attorney’s office claims Summer Rhoden concealed Sebastian Vaughn’s location knowing he was wanted in the murder of 35-year-old Marlo Williams.

Williams was shot to death then robbed inside his car in an IHOP parking lot on June 20, 2016.

Vaughn reportedly told investigation he shot the victim with a sawed-off shotgun following an argument during a drug deal.

A picture of the victim was then shared on social media.

The mother of Vaughn’s girlfriend, Lee-Ann Combs, was also charged in connection to the case after she allegedly drove her daughter to the I-40 Bridge to get rid of the suspect’s clothing and the shotgun.

The girlfriend has not been charged.