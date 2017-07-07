× Mo’s Bows creator is redefining what a fashion designer looks like

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of basketball’s brightest young stars is about to make his debut, but not on the court.

The NBA has entered a sponsorship deal with 15-year-old entrepreneur Moziah Bridges.

The agreement gives his company Mo’s Bows the right to use NBA logos on its custom-designed bow ties.

CBS News’ David Begnaud caught up with the teen as he was making a sales call dressed to the nines on historic Beale Street.

“What do you think when you see a well-dressed man?”

“Well, I think that that man is about something, he has a great life. He is very stylish,” replied Bridges.

“So Mo, your dad would get dressed, was he always dressed well?”

“So my dad would always be dressed, he would go to McDonald’s in a three piece suit.”

It’s a funny story for Tramica Morris who shuffles between business manager and mom.

“I’d say, ‘Mo, go and get dressed.’ And he would come completely dressed in a suit and tie. And in my mind, it was his church clothes, and it didn’t make sense, but in the last minute it was just, like, ‘All right, fine, let’s go.'”

At the age of nine, the budding fashion designer wanted to make his own bow ties.

He didn’t have to go very far for training.

“So I had my grand mom, and she helped me sew, and she helped me sew my first bow tie. And I’m so thankful,” Bridges said.

Her name is Helen Galloway and she stopped by during the interview.

“I am so proud of him.”

Mo’s Bows started to catch on after an appearance on “Shark Tank”- the reality show that makes or breaks new businesses.

In just six years, the company has surged in popularity.

Bridge’s keen business sense even earned him a trip to the White House.

“He’s very courageous. He’s very confident and sometimes there’s a thin time between confident and cocky and we have to shake him by the bow tie to make sure he understands the importance of it,” said Morris.

In 2017, Bridges signed a seven-figure deal to supply bow ties to every team in the NBA, but at five foot ten inches, the game being played at this house is how to keep him fashionably dressed.

“She doesn’t want to spend a lot of money of these ranch shoes that I’m going to grow out of tomorrow,” said Bridges speaking about his mom.

“Yes. He fusses and he pushes back on it. He’s always had expensive taste.”

With all its success, Mo’s Bows remains a part of the community — giving money to local charities and even the customers who drop by his house unannounced.

“Who makes the decision on how the money’s spent?”

“Her,” Bridges replied.

“Does your momma pay you well Mo?”

“She pays me well.”

For Morris, her son’s success is amazing to watch.

“You’re a single woman running a business, that is exploding, arguably. That’s got to feel good.”

“It feels really good. What’s even more important to me is that he’s defying the odds of what a fashion designer looks like. He’s been in Niemen Marcus and Bloomingdale’s. Mo, a young African American man from Memphis, Tennessee is doing amazing things at 15 years old.”

“He has taught me a lot about parenting and I tell him all the time, I’m glad that God chose me to be his mom. And if they were to put us all in, and I had to scramble around, and pick another kid, I’d still pick you.”

While Mo’s Bows may bear his name, his mother is always a bow ties length away.