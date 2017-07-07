Download our news and weather apps

Millington driver trapped inside car critically injured

Posted 9:00 am, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03AM, July 7, 2017

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A driver was critically injured after becoming trapped inside a crashed car in Millington.

Gary Graves with the City of Millington told WREG the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday  in the 8200 block of Jack Bond.

While authorities are still sorting out the details, they said a sweeper and a passenger vehicle collided causing severe damage to the second car.

The driver was trapped inside for approximately 35 minutes.