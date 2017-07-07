× Midtown fire station robbed as firefighters slept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown fire fighters woke up to find themselves the victims of crime.

According to a police report, the firemen went on a call late Tuesday evening. When they returned around midnight, they secured the building and went to bed.

At 6:30 a.m., the group woke up to discover a window wide open and some of their personal items missing.

Somehow the thief was able to get away with a Cannondale mountain bike, two laptops, headphones, a backpack, two wallets, two cellphones, cash, one of the victim’s driver’s license, a Social Security card and two credit cards.

In all, the thief got away with more than $5,000 in stolen goods.

To make matters worse, when one of the victims reported his credit card as stolen, he was told the crook had already charged $1,000 in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Police said they believe the suspect was captured on camera leaving a nearby Rite Aid, but they have not released those images at this time.