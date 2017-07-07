× MEMPHO music festival coming to Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new music festival is scheduled for this fall at Shelby Farms.

Cage The Elephant, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs, Robert Randolph and The Family Band, Hard Working Americans and Southern Avenue are among the artists scheduled to perform during the inaugural MEMPHO music festival.

The festival, which is scheduled for October 6th and 7th, will also pay tribute to Memphis music with performances by Steve Cropper & Friends and Booker T Presents: A Stax Revue and a Journey thru Soul,

Blues, and R&B.

In addition to music, organizers said festival goers can expect “an abundance” of food in a beautiful natural setting.

Early bird tickets go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. with general admission passes available the very next day.

Prices range from $35 to $200.

