Memphis man arrested on murder warrant in Clarksdale barber shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Memphis man with an outstanding warrant Thursday.

CCSO received information that John Young was at a local barber shop in Clarksdale, Ms.

Young had an outstanding Tennessee warrant for his arrest for the charge of murder.

Once police confirmed it was Young, they arrested him without incident.

He is currently being held at the Coahoma County Jail Facility.

Police say Young will be held for extradition to Tennessee.