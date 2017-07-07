Massive fire burns through California apartment complex

OAKLAND — Fire crews are battling a massive fire at an apartment complex in Oakland, California.

CBS affiliate KPIX reported the blaze started around 5 a.m. and quickly grew to a four-alarm fire due to construction materials that were left on the site overnight.

Nearby residents were evacuated by authorities.

Witnesses reported hearing small explosions coming from within the structure as fire crews worked to contain the flames.

A crane dangling over the construction site was swinging, causing concern it might collapse.

Large structure fire in Oakland at 2424 Valdez St in Oakland. Police say it's apartments under construction. Stay with @CBSSF for the latest pic.twitter.com/xExd4kV4cc — Katie Nielsen (@KNielsenKPIX) July 7, 2017