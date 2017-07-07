× Man in custody after Coahoma County vehicle chase

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A fleeing suspect led law enforcement on a chase that involved gunfire Friday morning, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the man stole a vehicle then invaded a home in Coahoma County. Officers located him driving through the Round A Way community and began steps to stop him, but the suspect fired a weapon out of the vehicle.

The chase ended in Tallahatchie County, and involved officers from the Clarksdale Police Department, Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Johnny Leewells, 28, of Greenville, Mississippi, is in custody in the Coahoma County Jail. Authorities have not listed his charges.