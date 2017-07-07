× Grizzlies officially announce McLemore, add Evans

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The Memphis Grizzlies have officially announced the signing of former Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore to a multi-year contract.

Grizzlies officials didn’t release terms, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Pres s that McLemore had agreed to a two-year deal worth about $11 million.

McLemore, 24, averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 25.5 minutes in four seasons with Sacramento. The 6-foot-5 guard had 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 19.3 minutes per game last season while shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range.

Sacramento selected McLemore out of Kansas with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace says McLemore “brings tremendous athleticism, signficant upside and a tireless work ethic to our franchise, while adding more outside shooting to our rotation.”

The Grizzlies also landed former Memphis Tigers guard Tyreke Evans with a one-year deal. Evans, a 6-foot-6 guard, has spent eight seasons in the NBA with Sacramento and New Orleans.