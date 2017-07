× Dense Fog Advisory issued for portions of Northwest Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of Tennessee.

Mississippi, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale and Crockett counties are all under the alert until 8 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to take it slow as visibility on the roadways will be less than a quarter mile.