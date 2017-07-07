× Clarksdale officer involved in fatal wreck that injured child

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A wreck involving a police officer Thursday killed one person and sent a child to the hospital with injuries, Clarksdale police said.

A Clarksdale Police officer was responding to an emergency call when his patrol car collided with another car on State Street, police said.

The driver of the other car was killed. A juvenile in the car was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The Clarksdale Police officer also received minor injuries.

According to the Clarksdale Police Department, the officer had his blue lights on. The accident is being investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.