Authorities investigate double homicide in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. -- Tippah County authorities are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead in a home on County Road 303.

“We’ve never had any problems like this before," said neighbor Rhonda Henderson. "It’s always been a nice neighborhood.”

Henderson says she can’t believe what happened this week on her quiet street in Tippah County near Walnut.

“We’re really scared, you know, because we’ve got young kids, not counting ourselves, but young kids outside by themselves and this comes and it kind of makes us to the point we’re afraid to even let our kids come out.”

The Tippah County Coroner says a man and a woman were found dead in a home along County Road 303 early Thursday morning.

He wouldn’t say how the two were killed, but neighbors say police told them they’d been shot around 2:30 a.m.

“I got up to look because I saw the blue lights and when I looked, it was in right in my back door pretty much because that’s where they live up on top of the hill from me.”

Henderson says the man had lived in that house for decades.

“He was a nice guy," she said. "We never had any problems out of him.”

But other neighbors also said police had come to the house multiple times in the past year and a lot of cars could regularly be seen coming and going.

“Was it someone passing by who did this or I mean, I have no clue to what [or] who it could’ve been.”

The coroner says the bodies are being sent for autopsies and their identities are not yet being released.

We reached out to the MBI and Tippah County Sheriff’s Office for more details, but we haven’t heard back.