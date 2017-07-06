Restaurant faces backlash after response to negative review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --A busy toddler has become the punch line of jokes making their rounds on the internet.

"It's not about this baby or her naked bottom it was about haters," explained Imagine Vegan Cafe's owner Kristie Jeffrey. "And those with a negative outlook on veganism to have an avenue to backlash."

A customer at Imagine Vegan Cafe shared her experience at the Cooper-Young restaurant pointing out a baby showing off her backside while she tried to dine and another child singing during her meal.

Kristie and her husband Adam Jeffrey admit there was an incident but say the review didn't tell the whole truth.

"She's just discovered there is velcro on her diaper," shared Jeffrey.

"She ran straight out to the restaurant did a loop around. My husband was right behind her and quickly scooped her up."

Just as quickly as that velcro snapped into place, the madness started.

This mother says she did something she normally wouldn't do and called out the customer by name.

We asked her if she regretted her response.

"I don't because I've had to keep my mouth shut and I am not scared anymore," shares Jeffrey.

A move that ignited a social media craze, the couple says they've gotten hundreds of prank calls and so many hurtful comments on unrelated posts that they've pulled down their Facebook account

"It's not normal for her to be in the restaurant with no clothes on," said Co-Owner and husband Adam Jeffrey. "That is a rare one-time incident it's been turned into something way more than it was."

WREG reached out to the woman who posted the review, she didn't want to go on camera but told us her review was honest and said she is shocked by the harassment that followed.

It's the quick toddler streak that has even launched a fake restaurant page being called imagine butthole cafe filled with parodies and hashtags about the customer's experience.

While it's quickly gaining a following these parents don't find it funny.

"This one particularly struck a chord because I don't like people spreading lies about my children," shared Jeffrey.

For the couple, it can't be more clear than it's written on the menu.

It's a child-friendly environment if you don't like singing during dinner you may want to take your business elsewhere.