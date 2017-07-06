One man arrested, another sought in Atoka attempted murder

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Atoka has been taken into custody.

Dontarius Woods was charged with attempted first-degree murder after his arrest Wednesday.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Woods and another man, Terrell Tate, were at a party when a fight broke out inside the home and someone pulled a gun.

A 19-year-old was shot and rushed to the hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

Woods was booked into the Tipton County Jail where he was denied bond.

His co-defedant is still at large.

If you can help, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (901) 475-3307 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 475-3300.