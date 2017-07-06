Mother detained after man, four children found dead inside Georgia home

ATLANTA — A man and his four children are dead following a stabbing in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Authorities said they received a 911 call from a woman inside the Loganville home around 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they discovered all five dead and another child critically wounded.

The children’s mother was taken into custody, WGCL reported.

“What her motivations are for committing this horrendous crime, we still don’t know,” police told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “It’s still under investigation.”

Loganville is 36 miles east of Atlanta.

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017