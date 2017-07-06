× Memphis Grizzlies to retire number 50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will be retiring number 50 in honor of Zach Randolph.

“While there will be a time and place to recognize your lasting impact in Memphis, starting today, as started earlier by Controlling Owner, Robert Pera, number 50 will never be worn by any other member of the Memphis Grizzlies,” management announced in an open letter posted to the team’s website.

General Manager Chris Wallace and President of Business Operations Jason Wexler thanked the NBA All-Star for his years of dedication to the team and Memphis community.

“The eight years Zach spent in the mud, in Memphis, are special. They are filled with franchise-defining basketball success, but they are also clearly about more than that. Every Memphian felt it and all of us believe it.”

On Tuesday, Randolph agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings worth $24 million dollars.

It’s a number the Memphis Grizzlies just couldn’t afford to pay him.

Randolph helped lead Memphis to seven straight playoff appearances and leaves as the Grizzlies franchise leader in field goals made and rebounds.

His only two All-Star appearances came as a Grizzly.