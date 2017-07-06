Images of Marathon murder suspect released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance images of a murder suspect in the hopes someone will recognize him.

On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Marathon gas station on South Parkway and opened fire on the employee inside.

As he laid there, the suspect grabbed items from the store before heading northbound on Texas.

By the time authorities arrived, the employee was dead.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help identify this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.