Holly Bobo trial delayed again

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The trial against Holly Bobo’s accused killer has been delayed again.

On Thursday, a Hardin County judge reviewed a motion asking for a continuance based on the addition of a gun as new evidence.

The weapon was reportedly discovered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in an underwater or muddy area over Memorial Day weekend.

Both sides agreed the gun is important evidence that needs to be included.

Attorneys for Zachary Adams told the judge their expert could have the weapon examined within 30 days.

With that in mind, the judge agreed to the delay.

The 70 people brought in as potential jurors were not told why the trial was delayed, but was ordered not to watch any media coverage of the proceedings.

When it does get underway in mid-September, the judge said the trial will take no longer than two weeks.

Jury selection will continue on September 9th with the trial starting two days later.

Bobo went missing in April 2011 after her brother told authorities he saw her go into the woods with a man dressed in camouflage.

Her remains were discovered three years later near Adams’ home.

Two other men — John Dylan Adams and Jason Autry– were also charged with the woman’s murder.