Hickory Hill CVS robbery suspects identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The three men arrested in connection to an early morning robbery at a Hickory Hill CVS pharmacy have been identified.

Tondwin Lewis, William Pinkney and Davante Turner were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after they were reportedly caught leaving the building through the emergency exit.

With guns in hand, the suspects took off running, police said.

One of them was caught behind the Food Market as the other two were taken into custody across the street behind a fire house.

A fourth suspect was able to get away.

The incident is just the latest in a string of pharmacy robberies and burglaries in Memphis and Shelby County.

In some cases, thieves have used blow torches to get to prescription drugs inside.

Following this latest case, officers were able to recover weapons and the medications taken from the CVS.

If you can help authorities located the fourth suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.