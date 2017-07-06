× Health Department: Five confirmed cases of Legionnaires disease from The Guest House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of people confirmed to have Legionnaires disease has increased to five, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed Thursday.

The Guest House at Graceland’s aquatics facilities remain closed as health officials continue to investigate the outbreak.

Legionnaires is caused by a type of bacteria that is found naturally in the environment and is contracted when someone breathes it in.

The health department said many people exposed to the bacteria don’t become ill.

However, those who do experience coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

These can last anywhere from two to 14 days.

Individuals who stayed at the establishment between May 15 and June 26 and have symptoms of Legionnaires disease should call the Shelby County Health Department’s Investigation Hotline at (901) 222-9299.