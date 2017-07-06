× Free agent Vince Carter signs $8 million deal with Sacramento kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. For the second time in three days, former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger swoops in and snags a Grizzlies free agent for Sacramento.

Tonight, Vince Carter agreed to a one-year deal with the Kings that will pay him eight million dollars.

This comes two days after Sacramento landed Zach Randolph with a two-year, 24-million dollar contract. Call it Memphis West.

The Grizzlies haven’t publicly discussed what their approach to next season is, but it would’ve been hard to build for the future and pay Randolph and Vince the kind of Sacramentoramento did.

Carter, who’s 40 years old, averaged eight points and three rebounds in 73 games for the grizzlies, last season this third with Memphis scoring 20 or more four times.