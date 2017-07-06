Four charged in 70-year-old man’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and a pair of juveniles have been charged in the murder of 70-year-old Memphis man.
The victim has been identified by police as James Caffey.
Marquis Stanford and Keondria Williams were both charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon following Caffey’s death in the 5400 block of Elmhurst Tuesday evening.
A 14 and 16 year old have also been charged in the case.
Their identities have not been released.
35.149534 -90.048980