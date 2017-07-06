× CEO of Downtown Memphis Commission submits his resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terence Patterson, the president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, has resigned from his position.

After less than two years in the position, Patterson is pursuing new opportunities, but will serve in an advisory role until the group can find a permanent replacement.

In the meantime, current CFO Jennifer Oswalt will serve as the interim president.

“The DMC appreciates his service as well as his willingness to work with the organization at our request during its transition into new leadership,” said Board Chairman Carl Person. “We believe the organization is in a great position to build on its positive momentum.”

It’s unclear when the DMC expects to name a replacement.