Beautiful Spirited Women, House of Mtenzi help the homeless in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Flames dancing in the grill and good music are sure signs it's time to party and at the House at Mtenzi it's a party with a purpose.

"As you can see, we're down here at Madison and Claybrook. If you're familiar with the area you know it's a heavy homeless population," said Lakeisha Gomes.

Every Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Beautiful Spirited Women partners with House of Mtenzi Director Stanley Campbell for an event they call "Forgotten Souls."

It's a time when they share food and fellowship with the homeless.

"We do always have a DJ. We always cook the food ourselves. We never purchase the food and we serve them just like we would want someone to serve us."

The atmosphere is fun and the volunteers are all smiles as they wait for their guests to arrive.

"Anytime someone is in need you don't want them to feel ashamed so we come out here to have a party."

Beautiful Spirited Women got involved seven years ago and since then the events have grown exponentially.

"Just to come down here and build relationships and to be able to feed off of the resources of each other. We live in a community where if we come together we can definitely turn it around."

They said the idea is to make sure the homeless know they are not forgotten and there is a community of people willing to help.

But the giving doesn't stop with food.

Guests also received clothes, shoes and gift bags.

"So we have socks, we offer toothbrush, toothpaste. We offer snacks as well as lotion and feminine products."

It's things they can use long after the music stops and the party ends.

If you would like to donate items or volunteer, contact Beautiful Spirited Women and House of Mtenzi on Facebook.

