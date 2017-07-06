Authorities offer $5K reward in connection to 43 guns stolen from Memphis gun range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward if you can help them track down who stole at least 43 guns from Range USA, a gun range in Northeast Memphis, over the weekend.

“I’m just very shocked at it actually," said Tory Phillips. "You know, it’s just not safe.”

“I’ve actually always felt really safe being right over here next to the gun range," she said.

Memphis police say they responded to an alarm call at the gun range on Saturday at midnight and say whoever broke in got away with at least 43 firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help lead to an arrest.

“We definitely need to do something about it.”

ATF agents aren’t saying what types of guns were stolen, but on Range USA’s website, it says they rent everything from revolvers to shotguns to fully automatic guns. They also do consignment.

Mayor Jim Strickland says the incident should be a reminder for all workplaces.

“Businesses as a whole really need to increase their security," he said. "They need to have alarms on their doors and windows and sometimes have extra security, like cameras or night watchmen.”

He also says it’s important to talk about gun safety at home.

“Gun violence is a big problem in most every big city. That’s why we need the public. We need parents to make sure their kids don’t have guns, don’t have access to guns.”

If you have helpful information about this case, you're asked to call 901-528-CASH or 1-800-ATF-GUNS.