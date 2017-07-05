× Woman involved in ‘suspicious’ pool incident has died

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The woman found in a Bartlett pool Tuesday morning has died, authorities say.

It happened on Bruton Parish Cove off Davies Plantation Road.

WREG was told the grandson of the person who lives at the home was having people over when someone called 911 about a drowning at the party.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was placed in the intensive care unit.

She died hours later.

Neighbors said they heard a loud noise around 1 a.m. but it’s unclear if that’s connected to the case.

No charges have been filed.